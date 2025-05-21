Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, more showers forecast

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:25 IST
Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday evening, slowing down road traffic, officials said.

They said the intensity of the rain was higher in eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai as compared to the city, which received only light showers.

In Western suburbs, Jogeshwari received the highest rainfall of 63 mm, followed by 57 mm in Andheri (Malpa Dongri) and 40 mm in Andheri (East) by 8 pm, informed the officials.

In Eastern suburbs, Powai received the highest 38 mm rainfall, followed by 29 mm in Bhandup (S ward office) and 27 mm in Tembhi Pada, they said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said except one incident of tree fall and one of short circuit, no other incident was reported in the metropolis.

There were no reports of any major water-logging in the city or suburbs and traffic flow was normal in the metropolis, they said.

The traffic police, however, claimed there was waterlogging at an Andheri subway due to which traffic was stopped.

Commuters said road traffic slowed down due to rain.

Suburban train commuters claimed local services were running with some delays though Railway authorities said they were unaffected.

Parts of Maharashtra may witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24 following a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, the Met department said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it may move northwards and intensify further.

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute said rainfall activity over Maharashtra may increase between May 21 and May 24 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

The weather system is expected to impact parts of Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai, she said.

''There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations,'' Bhute said.

