Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Blast Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan

A devastating blast targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing four children. The bus was en route to a school within an army cantonment in Khuzdar district. With 40 students onboard, several were injured. The province, rich in mining, faces ongoing insurgency challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Blast Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Balochistan, Pakistan, a blast targeting an army school bus resulted in the death of four children, according to a government official. The attack occurred as the bus was traveling to a school in an army cantonment, as reported by Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district.

The bus, carrying around 40 students, was en route to an army-run school when the explosion took place, causing multiple injuries in addition to the fatalities. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the region, which, despite its vast mineral wealth, continues to grapple with a long-standing insurgency.

Balochistan remains one of Pakistan's most volatile areas, where the struggle for autonomy has persisted for decades. The province's strategic importance, coupled with socio-political strife, often places innocent lives in the crossfire, hindering peace and development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025