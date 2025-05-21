Tragedy Strikes as Blast Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan
A devastating blast targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing four children. The bus was en route to a school within an army cantonment in Khuzdar district. With 40 students onboard, several were injured. The province, rich in mining, faces ongoing insurgency challenges.
In a tragic incident in Balochistan, Pakistan, a blast targeting an army school bus resulted in the death of four children, according to a government official. The attack occurred as the bus was traveling to a school in an army cantonment, as reported by Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district.
The bus, carrying around 40 students, was en route to an army-run school when the explosion took place, causing multiple injuries in addition to the fatalities. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the region, which, despite its vast mineral wealth, continues to grapple with a long-standing insurgency.
Balochistan remains one of Pakistan's most volatile areas, where the struggle for autonomy has persisted for decades. The province's strategic importance, coupled with socio-political strife, often places innocent lives in the crossfire, hindering peace and development efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
