Project Lion Roars with Lion Population Growth in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the increase in Gujarat's lion population, crediting 'Project Lion' for fostering a suitable environment for their protection. Responding to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's announcement of 891 lions, Modi highlighted the success in conservation efforts benefiting the majestic big cats.
In a boost to conservation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the rise in Gujarat's lion population, attributing the success to 'Project Lion.' The initiative has provided a conducive environment that has enabled the big cats' protection and growth.
Modi's comments followed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's announcement on social media platform X, revealing an increase in the lion population to 891 in the state.
'It is very encouraging information,' Modi stated, emphasizing that 'Project Lion' is successfully ensuring a safe habitat for the lions, leading to this positive development.
