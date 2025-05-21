Left Menu

India's Alarming Forest Decline: A Growing Environmental Concern

In 2024, India lost 18,200 hectares of primary forest, a concerning increase from the previous year's 17,700 hectares. This loss is part of a broader trend, with 2.31 million hectares of tree cover disappearing since 2001, contributing significantly to carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's primary forests continue to diminish at an alarming rate, with 18,200 hectares lost in 2024, surpassing the previous year's figure of 17,700 hectares. This data, published by the Global Forest Watch and the University of Maryland, is part of a larger study that reveals significant environmental degradation.

Since 2001, India has seen a 7.1 percent decrease in its tree cover, equating to a staggering 2.31 million hectares, resulting in carbon dioxide emissions of 1.29 gigatonnes. The persistent decline in tree cover underscores the urgent need for enhanced conservation efforts.

The new data further illustrates that from 2002 to 2024, the country lost 348,000 hectares of humid primary forest, representing 15 percent of its total tree cover loss during this period. Without renewed focus on forest preservation, this loss will continue to pose significant environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

