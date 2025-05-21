Left Menu

The Legacy of K Kasturirangan: A Visionary's Impact on India's Space Journey

The remarkable success of India's space mission, Chandrayaan, resulted from the visionary efforts of K Kasturirangan. A former ISRO chief, he was instrumental in rallying support and coordination among scientific entities to transform ambitious ideas into reality. His legacy was celebrated at a commemorative event featuring notable figures in Indian science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:00 IST
K Kasturirangan's instrumental role in the success of India's Chandrayaan mission was highlighted by A S Kiran Kumar, former ISRO chief. At a commemorative event, speakers praised Kasturirangan's ability to gather support for space missions, despite initial resistance from the government.

With a knack for uniting isolated scientific endeavors, Kasturirangan fostered collaboration among scientists to achieve common goals. His capacity to envision and execute plans has left a lasting impact on India's technological advancements.

The event at Raman Research Institute honored his contributions, featuring tributes from over 20 prominent figures in academia and science, celebrating the legacy of a man whose initiatives continue to inspire India's space exploration efforts.

