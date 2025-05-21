Rajasthan Sizzles as Heatwave Grips State
Rajasthan remains in the grip of an intense heatwave, with Sriganganagar recording 47.6°C, impacting daily life. High temperatures are expected to persist, accompanied by dusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in some regions, bringing temporary respite amid the scorching conditions.
Large swathes of Rajasthan are grappling with an intense heatwave, as the mercury soared to a sweltering 47.6°C in Sriganganagar, according to the meteorological department.
Temperatures exceeded 43°C in many districts, causing severe disruptions to daily life. In Jaipur, the temperature hit 44.8°C, while Pilani reported 47.2°C, among other high readings.
The meteorological centre warned the heatwave could worsen over the next two days, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 48°C in some regions. Relief in the form of light rain and thunderstorms is predicted for later in the week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
