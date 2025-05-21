Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles as Heatwave Grips State

Rajasthan remains in the grip of an intense heatwave, with Sriganganagar recording 47.6°C, impacting daily life. High temperatures are expected to persist, accompanied by dusty winds. Light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in some regions, bringing temporary respite amid the scorching conditions.

Updated: 21-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:33 IST
Large swathes of Rajasthan are grappling with an intense heatwave, as the mercury soared to a sweltering 47.6°C in Sriganganagar, according to the meteorological department.

Temperatures exceeded 43°C in many districts, causing severe disruptions to daily life. In Jaipur, the temperature hit 44.8°C, while Pilani reported 47.2°C, among other high readings.

The meteorological centre warned the heatwave could worsen over the next two days, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 48°C in some regions. Relief in the form of light rain and thunderstorms is predicted for later in the week.

