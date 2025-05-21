Delhi's Weather Drama: Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc in Lutyens' Region

A sudden hailstorm accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR, uprooting trees and causing widespread disruption in Lutyens' Delhi. The unexpected weather occurred after a scorching day, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 50.2 degrees Celsius.

The New Delhi Municipal Council's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) received over 25 reports of fallen trees in various parts of Lutyens' Delhi, including high-security areas like India Gate and Rajaji Marg.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation, fed by moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, caused the extreme weather. Wind speeds reached up to 72 kmph, providing temporary relief from the heat but leaving a trail of debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)