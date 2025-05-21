Left Menu

Gurugram Gears Up for Monsoon with Revamped Drainage Strategy

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh assesses Gurugram's drainage preparedness for monsoon. He emphasized strengthening and rejuvenating drainage systems and water bodies. The focus includes water conservation and reviving traditional water structures to prevent waterlogging and enhance the city's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh undertook a comprehensive review of Gurugram's preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, emphasizing improvements in the city's drainage system to mitigate waterlogging issues.

During his visit to several residential areas near Jharsa Bund and Sector 15, Singh directed officials to enhance the efficiency of the drainage system, ensuring timely cleanup and maintenance. His instructions extended to rejuvenating artificial lakes and ponds and intensifying water conservation efforts.

Highlighting Gurugram's stature as Haryana's economic capital, Singh stressed the importance of mitigating waterlogging to maintain the city's global reputation. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar shared ongoing efforts, including the installation of temporary pumps and construction of a 2.3 km master drain, aimed at providing a permanent waterlogging solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

