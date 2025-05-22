Left Menu

Urban Vault Expands with New Bengaluru Office Space

Urban Vault, a leading co-working firm, has leased 50,000 square feet in Bengaluru's Prestige Obelisk to open a new centre with 1,000 desks. The firm aims to cater to rising demand for managed flexible workspaces as part of its expansion strategy, focusing on premium infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:35 IST
Urban Vault, a prominent player in the co-working sector, has announced the leasing of a 50,000 square foot space in the heart of Bengaluru. The new centre, located in Prestige Obelisk, will offer 1,000 desks to meet the growing demand for managed flexible workspaces.

In a strategic move, the firm secured the space from Zackria Hashim and Sadath Ali Kahan, Co-Founders of KRPL Ventures LLP, aiming to bring world-class infrastructure to India's business districts. Founded in 2018, Urban Vault continues to expand its portfolio, which already spans over 2 million square feet and boasts more than 30,000 desks nationwide.

Industry experts like Peush Jain of Anarock Group, highlight the ongoing trend towards flexible office spaces, driven by companies' needs to optimize costs while ensuring employee well-being. As the co-working industry grows, projections suggest it will surpass 100 million square feet by the end of 2026.

