Tragedy in Guizhou: Deadly Landslides Unleash Chaos

In a devastating turn of events, landslides in the rural regions of China's southwestern Guizhou province have claimed the lives of at least four individuals, with 17 others unaccounted for under the debris, according to state media reports.

The disaster struck in Changshi township and nearby Qingyang village, where a landslide entombed 19 people from eight households, as reported by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. Power outages have plagued most of Guowa township, the location of Qingyang, in the aftermath of the landslides, a local newspaper reported.

Residents reported heavy overnight rainfall preceding the landslides. Drone footage from the scene captures a massive stretch of brown earth slicing through the verdant landscape of the hilly region.

