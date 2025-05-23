Left Menu

Tragedy in Guizhou: Deadly Landslides Unleash Chaos

Landslides in southwestern Guizhou, China, have resulted in four deaths and 17 missing persons. Areas such as Changshi township and Qingyang village were severely affected, with power outages and devastating damage. Continuous rain was reported prior to the incident.

In a devastating turn of events, landslides in the rural regions of China's southwestern Guizhou province have claimed the lives of at least four individuals, with 17 others unaccounted for under the debris, according to state media reports.

The disaster struck in Changshi township and nearby Qingyang village, where a landslide entombed 19 people from eight households, as reported by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. Power outages have plagued most of Guowa township, the location of Qingyang, in the aftermath of the landslides, a local newspaper reported.

Residents reported heavy overnight rainfall preceding the landslides. Drone footage from the scene captures a massive stretch of brown earth slicing through the verdant landscape of the hilly region.

