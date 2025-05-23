Left Menu

Rapid Ascent: Ukrainian Man Climbs Everest in Record Time

A Ukrainian man living in the U.S. claims to have climbed Mount Everest from sea level in New York in a record four days. While typically ascents take months for acclimatization, Andrew Ushakov achieved this using a hypoxic tent and supplemental oxygen but without Xenon gas, unlike other climbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:40 IST
A Ukrainian man residing in the United States announced a remarkable achievement on Friday, having reportedly ascended from sea level in New York to the summit of Mount Everest in a record four days. This feat defies the usual weeks required for mountaineers to acclimatize to high altitudes.

Typically, climbers take up to two months at various high-altitude camps to adapt before tackling Everest's 8,849-meter peak. Although independent verification of his claim is pending, it has sparked interest among the climbing community, known for evaluating such records, often requiring weeks or months.

Andrew Ushakov, a structural engineer and relatively unknown climber, relied on a hypoxic tent and supplemental oxygen, differing from four British climbers who inhaled Xenon gas on a similar but unspecified feat. Ushakov shared that his determination was driven by a desire to inspire his young son and promote mountaineering without significant life disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

