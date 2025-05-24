Left Menu

Relentless Rains: Goa on Red Alert as Weather Department Warns of Heavy Downpour

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Goa, predicting heavy rainfall until Sunday. State authorities have cautioned against venturing into rivers and waterfalls. With high rainfall observed in certain areas, swimming in waterfalls and rivers is temporarily banned, and fishermen are advised to stay ashore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:00 IST
Relentless Rains: Goa on Red Alert as Weather Department Warns of Heavy Downpour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Goa on high alert, issuing a red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected until Sunday. The state government has urged residents and tourists to avoid rivers and waterfalls due to potential hazards.

Significant rainfall has already affected parts of Goa, with Ponda in South Goa receiving the highest amount at 162 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the IMD website. Other areas like Dharbandora taluka and Margao also experienced substantial rainfall.

In response to the alert, State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that North and South Goa district collectors have banned swimming in waterfalls and rivers. Likewise, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph is forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025