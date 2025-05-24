Relentless Rains: Goa on Red Alert as Weather Department Warns of Heavy Downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Goa on high alert, issuing a red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected until Sunday. The state government has urged residents and tourists to avoid rivers and waterfalls due to potential hazards.

Significant rainfall has already affected parts of Goa, with Ponda in South Goa receiving the highest amount at 162 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the IMD website. Other areas like Dharbandora taluka and Margao also experienced substantial rainfall.

In response to the alert, State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that North and South Goa district collectors have banned swimming in waterfalls and rivers. Likewise, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph is forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)