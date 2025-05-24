Left Menu

Australia Begins Clean-Up: Southeast Devastated by Deadly Floods

Australia's southeast commenced recovery after severe floods led to five deaths and affected over 10,000 properties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized collaborative efforts across federal, state, and local levels to aid those impacted. Intense rainfall submerged towns, isolating communities and exacerbating climate-related challenges.

24-05-2025
Australia has embarked on a clean-up mission after deadly floods ravaged the country's southeast, claiming five lives and affecting over 10,000 properties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured ongoing support for the recovery efforts in a statement on social media platform X.

In New South Wales' mid-north coast, emergency services are conducting damage assessments after intense rainfall this week isolated towns, destroyed homes, and swept away livestock. Conditions have improved, but hundreds are still in evacuation centers as authorities carry out flood rescues.

The floods have intensified discussions on climate change, with Australia enduring frequent extreme weather events. Officials stress the importance of cooperation between federal, state, and local governments to provide relief and assist in recovery operations.

