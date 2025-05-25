Russian Drone Assault: Kyiv and Beyond Reel Under Attack

Early on Sunday, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, injuring at least seven individuals as fragments ignited a fire in an apartment and caused widespread damage to homes, according to city officials.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that four residents sought medical treatment following an attack on a five-story building in the Holosiivskyi district. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed damage to the building's exterior and injuries in other districts. Tkachenko cautioned about potential future drone and missile threats.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov recounted drone strikes on three districts, impacting a local business. Persistent drone activity remains, with unofficial sources noting a fire post-strike in Odesa, highlighting the escalating tensions across the nation.