Left Menu

Russian Drone Assault: Kyiv and Beyond Reel Under Attack

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, injuring seven people and causing significant property damage. Other affected regions include Kharkiv and Odesa, with reports of aerial activity and fires. Kyiv military officials warn of potential further drone and missile strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 05:21 IST
Russian Drone Assault: Kyiv and Beyond Reel Under Attack

Early on Sunday, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, injuring at least seven individuals as fragments ignited a fire in an apartment and caused widespread damage to homes, according to city officials.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that four residents sought medical treatment following an attack on a five-story building in the Holosiivskyi district. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed damage to the building's exterior and injuries in other districts. Tkachenko cautioned about potential future drone and missile threats.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov recounted drone strikes on three districts, impacting a local business. Persistent drone activity remains, with unofficial sources noting a fire post-strike in Odesa, highlighting the escalating tensions across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025