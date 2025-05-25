Delhi Government Targets Officials in Wake of Monsoon Waterlogging Crisis

The Delhi government is poised to enforce strict disciplinary measures on officials accountable for the waterlogging incident at the Minto Bridge underpass, sources disclosed on Sunday. Recent rains led to significant flooding, prompting government action.

Sources indicated that the junior engineer and pump operator would face suspension, and the assistant engineer was issued a show-cause notice, attributed to their failure to address the situation timely. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had previously set clear expectations for dealing with such scenarios during the monsoon.

The Minto Bridge underpass was previously recognized as a critical waterlogging hotspot. It's one of 335 key points across the capital under PWD's purview, demanding dedicated monitoring by appointed engineers to prevent future incidents, as highlighted by recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)