Delhi Government Targets Officials in Wake of Monsoon Waterlogging Crisis
The Delhi government is set to take disciplinary action against officials responsible for waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass. Following last night's rains, the authorities suspended the junior engineer and pump operator, and issued a notice to the assistant engineer for supervisory lapses.
The Delhi government is poised to enforce strict disciplinary measures on officials accountable for the waterlogging incident at the Minto Bridge underpass, sources disclosed on Sunday. Recent rains led to significant flooding, prompting government action.
Sources indicated that the junior engineer and pump operator would face suspension, and the assistant engineer was issued a show-cause notice, attributed to their failure to address the situation timely. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had previously set clear expectations for dealing with such scenarios during the monsoon.
The Minto Bridge underpass was previously recognized as a critical waterlogging hotspot. It's one of 335 key points across the capital under PWD's purview, demanding dedicated monitoring by appointed engineers to prevent future incidents, as highlighted by recent developments.
