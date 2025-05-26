Left Menu

Welspun Enterprises Reappoints Leadership Duo to Steer Growth

Welspun Enterprises' board has reappointed Balkrishan Goenka as Chairman and Sandeep Garg as Managing Director. Their terms are effective from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, contingent on AGM approval. The infrastructure firm focuses on water, wastewater, and transport, ensuring growth with experienced leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:07 IST
Welspun Enterprises, a key player in the infrastructure sector, announced the reappointment of its top executives to ensure sustained corporate growth. Balkrishan Goenka will continue as Chairman (Executive), while Sandeep Garg retains his role as Managing Director, effective June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026.

The one-year terms for Goenka and Garg hinge on the upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting where members will decide on the approvals. Notably, both executives are free from any restrictions that would prevent them from serving in these roles.

Welspun Enterprises, under the broader umbrella of Welspun World, is focused on infrastructure development projects across water, wastewater, and transport sectors. Their reappointment aims to leverage leadership experience to spearhead upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

