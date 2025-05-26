Left Menu

Karnataka's Coastal Downpour: Red Alert in Dakshina Kannada

Heavy monsoon rains continued to batter Karnataka's coastal regions, particularly Dakshina Kannada, prompting a red alert and the deployment of disaster response teams. Severe waterlogging, landslides, and traffic disruptions were reported across Mangaluru, while schools and other public entities were closed as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Relentless monsoon rains have brought life to a standstill in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, as a red alert continues for the region. Authorities have stepped up measures to combat severe waterlogging, landslides, and traffic chaos, while local officials strive to minimize public inconvenience amid the heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted ongoing heavy rainfall, prompting a swift response from disaster management teams. District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed officials to prioritize rapid emergency responses and maintain high vigilance, especially in flood-prone areas.

Educational facilities have been temporarily closed, and precautionary measures are in place as rain-induced challenges persist. Meanwhile, rising river levels pose a flood threat, while multiple disaster response teams are on alert to ensure public safety during this natural calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

