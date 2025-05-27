Diving for Change: Alonissos Leads the Way in Marine Cleanup

Off the Greek island of Alonissos, volunteer divers are collecting debris like plastic bottles, tyres, and anchor chains from the seabed. This effort is part of an EU-funded initiative aimed at preserving marine ecosystems in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Alonissos, known for its clear waters and as Europe's largest protected marine park, houses rare species such as the Monk seal. The cleanup underlines the pressing issue of pollution in the Mediterranean, which sees tens of thousands of tons of waste each year.

Greece is planning to expand its marine protection zones, aspiring to have 30% of its territorial waters safeguarded by 2030. Environmental agency Aegean Rebreath, organiser of the cleanup, emphasizes individual responsibility in global environmental change.

(With inputs from agencies.)