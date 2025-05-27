Left Menu

Diving for Change: Alonissos Leads the Way in Marine Cleanup

Volunteer divers off Alonissos in the Aegean Sea participate in an EU-funded initiative to clean up marine litter. The effort highlights the island's prominence as a model for marine protection with plans to expand Greece's marine parks and promote environmentally-conscious tourism and fishing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:30 IST
Off the Greek island of Alonissos, volunteer divers are collecting debris like plastic bottles, tyres, and anchor chains from the seabed. This effort is part of an EU-funded initiative aimed at preserving marine ecosystems in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Alonissos, known for its clear waters and as Europe's largest protected marine park, houses rare species such as the Monk seal. The cleanup underlines the pressing issue of pollution in the Mediterranean, which sees tens of thousands of tons of waste each year.

Greece is planning to expand its marine protection zones, aspiring to have 30% of its territorial waters safeguarded by 2030. Environmental agency Aegean Rebreath, organiser of the cleanup, emphasizes individual responsibility in global environmental change.

