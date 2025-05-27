Left Menu

India Braces for Bountiful Monsoons in 2025

India is set to experience above-average monsoon rains for the second consecutive year in 2025, promising higher agricultural yield and economic growth. The expected rainfall totals 106% of the long-term average, crucial for a nation where nearly half of the farmland relies on monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:46 IST
India Braces for Bountiful Monsoons in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India anticipates above-average monsoon rains for the second year running in 2025, which could boost agricultural productivity and economic growth, according to government sources. The forecast, consistent with earlier predictions, points to a promising year for the nation's farmers and economy.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that this year's monsoon is expected to reach 106% of the long-term average. The India Meteorological Department classifies average rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average, significant given the importance of the monsoon season in India.

The monsoon accounts for almost 70% of the rainfall necessary for crops and reservoirs in India. About half of the farmland depends on these rains to grow key crops, influencing food prices and inflation. With a projected 108% rainfall in June, the country is poised to maintain its position as the world's largest rice exporter.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025