India Braces for Bountiful Monsoons in 2025

India anticipates above-average monsoon rains for the second year running in 2025, which could boost agricultural productivity and economic growth, according to government sources. The forecast, consistent with earlier predictions, points to a promising year for the nation's farmers and economy.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that this year's monsoon is expected to reach 106% of the long-term average. The India Meteorological Department classifies average rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average, significant given the importance of the monsoon season in India.

The monsoon accounts for almost 70% of the rainfall necessary for crops and reservoirs in India. About half of the farmland depends on these rains to grow key crops, influencing food prices and inflation. With a projected 108% rainfall in June, the country is poised to maintain its position as the world's largest rice exporter.