BMC Cracks Down on Pumping Station Failures Amid Mumbai Downpours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) penalized operators of four mini pumping stations Rs 10 lakh each for failing to manage waterlogging in Mumbai following heavy rains. The pumps were part of the city's pre-monsoon plan but did not function, resulting in traffic disruption and train service suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed hefty fines on four out of ten mini pumping station operators. They each face penalties of Rs 10 lakh for failing to manage waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rains hit the city on Monday.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, disrupting suburban train services and affecting vehicular traffic in regions such as King's Circle, Dadar, and others. According to the BMC, the pumping stations at Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate, and Chunabhatti failed to function as required, despite contractual obligations to be operational by late May.

The civic authority emphasized that negligence in monsoon management will not be tolerated, particularly after record rainfall caused significant issues. The BMC highlighted that failure by the operators to comply with monsoon preparedness led to severe disruptions in local travel.

