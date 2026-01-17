Regulator Slaps Heavy Penalties on IndiGo for Massive Flight Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied Rs 22.20 crore in penalties against IndiGo Airlines for massive flight disruptions experienced in December.

This move comes as the regulator finds the airline culpable of over-optimizing operations and inadequate regulatory compliance, impacting over 3 lakh passengers.

To ensure long-term systemic corrections, IndiGo is required to furnish a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee, as part of the 'IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme', to enforce strict compliance with the DGCA's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)