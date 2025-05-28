Left Menu

Deadly Storms Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Severe weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in three fatalities and seven injuries. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported damage to several houses and ongoing hazardous conditions. Relief efforts are underway, with district administrations mobilized to assist affected families and clear blocked roads. Weather conditions may persist until the end of May.

Updated: 28-05-2025 02:21 IST
Deadly Storms Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Pakistan

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning have wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing at least three deaths and injuring seven more people. The fatalities include two women, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The persistent downpour has led to partial damage to at least nine houses across the districts of Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, and Haripur. In response, the PDMA has instructed local district administrations to provide immediate assistance to affected families and ensure timely medical treatment for the injured.

Efforts are underway to clear any roads obstructed by the storm, with emergency operations continuing in coordination with various departments and relief agencies. The PDMA has advised citizens to report emergencies via their helpline. Adverse weather conditions are predicted to persist until May 31.

