Left Menu

Mizoram Braces for Severe Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected

The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Mizoram, advising residents to stay vigilant. Local authorities are on alert, urging citizens to contact emergency services if needed. The forecast draws concern after previous fatal landslides in the region in May last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:56 IST
Mizoram Braces for Severe Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Mizoram, predicting extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Thursday.

The state's disaster management and rehabilitation department has urged residents to remain vigilant and has provided emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Mizoram government has activated its emergency operation centers across the state to respond to urgent situations.

In light of the predicted weather conditions, Aizawl's deputy commissioner Lalhriatpuia has not yet decided on whether to close schools. This forecast follows last year's devastating landslides in the region, which claimed over 30 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025