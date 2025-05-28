Mizoram Braces for Severe Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected
The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Mizoram, advising residents to stay vigilant. Local authorities are on alert, urging citizens to contact emergency services if needed. The forecast draws concern after previous fatal landslides in the region in May last year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for Mizoram, predicting extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Thursday.
The state's disaster management and rehabilitation department has urged residents to remain vigilant and has provided emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Mizoram government has activated its emergency operation centers across the state to respond to urgent situations.
In light of the predicted weather conditions, Aizawl's deputy commissioner Lalhriatpuia has not yet decided on whether to close schools. This forecast follows last year's devastating landslides in the region, which claimed over 30 lives.
