Mystery Star Unleashes Enigmatic Signals in the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a unique star that's behaving unlike any previously observed, emitting an unusual mix of radio waves and X-rays. This celestial phenomenon, located 15,000 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Scutum, flashes every 44 minutes, setting it apart within its class of 'long-period radio transients'.

Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Australia's ASKAP telescope, researchers found the star's radio emissions were similar to others in its class, but the X-ray emissions were distinctive. Possible explanations suggest it could be a magnetar or a white dwarf with a close companion star, though neither fully explains the observations.

The object's radio emission has varied dramatically since its discovery, growing exceptionally bright by February 2024. This phenomenon excited researchers, as fewer than 30 similar objects have been observed, making it an extraordinary astronomical event.

(With inputs from agencies.)