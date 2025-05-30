Left Menu

SpaceX's Thrilling Advances and Challenges in the Galactic Race

SpaceX's Starship rocket faces new tests after spinning out of control post-launch. CEO Elon Musk anticipates an uncrewed Mars mission by late 2026. Meanwhile, astronomers study a mysterious star flashing both radio waves and X-rays, while Japan and China make strides in their respective space missions.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:28 IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket, a pivotal element in CEO Elon Musk's dream of Martian colonization, experienced a setback after spiraling uncontrollably during a test flight on Tuesday. Despite flying successfully beyond previous failure points, the mission highlighted new engineering challenges for the ambitious space project.

In the wake of this, Musk revealed aspirations to launch an uncrewed Starship to Mars by late 2026, emphasizing SpaceX's commitment to pioneering interplanetary travel. Joining global space endeavors, Japan's ISC gears up for a U.S. test launch, while China begins an asteroid sample mission.

On the astronomical front, a unique star exhibiting unusual radio waves and X-rays draws scientific intrigue, adding to the dynamic tapestry of recent cosmic explorations.

