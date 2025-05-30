Kanakia Group Joins Forces with Hines, MEC and Sumitomo for BKC Office Complex

Realty firm Kanakia Group has announced a strategic collaboration with US-based Hines, along with Japan's Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Corporation, to develop a cutting-edge office complex in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The joint venture, which was revealed on Friday, involves the development of a 15 lakh square feet office space on a 3-acre plot owned by Kanakia. The complex will offer an array of amenities, including food and beverage outlets and retail zones.

Rasesh B Kanakia, Chairman of Kanakia Group, highlighted the significance of the site and expressed confidence in Hines delivering a world-class office space. Amit Diwan from Hines emphasized the firm's commitment to expanding its presence in Mumbai through this strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)