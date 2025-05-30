Tragedy Strikes West Java Quarry

In a tragic incident, a rock collapse at a quarry in Indonesia's West Java has resulted in at least eight fatalities and left around ten individuals missing, as reported by Kompas TV.

The incident occurred in Cirebon, a location with a history of similar accidents. Television footage revealed excavators navigating through massive rocks, while personnel were seen carrying bags with bodies towards an ambulance.

West Java's governor, Dedi Mulyadi, took to Instagram, declaring the site hazardous and criticized its lack of compliance with worker safety standards.

