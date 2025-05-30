Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes West Java Quarry

A rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, left at least eight people dead and approximately ten missing. The site has a history of similar incidents, prompting concerns about safety standards. Governor Dedi Mulyadi highlighted the dangerous conditions on social media.

In a tragic incident, a rock collapse at a quarry in Indonesia's West Java has resulted in at least eight fatalities and left around ten individuals missing, as reported by Kompas TV.

The incident occurred in Cirebon, a location with a history of similar accidents. Television footage revealed excavators navigating through massive rocks, while personnel were seen carrying bags with bodies towards an ambulance.

West Java's governor, Dedi Mulyadi, took to Instagram, declaring the site hazardous and criticized its lack of compliance with worker safety standards.

