Catastrophic Flooding Devastates Mokwa, Claiming Over 100 Lives

In a tragic event on Friday, central Nigeria witnessed the death of at least 111 people as floods ravaged the market town of Mokwa in Niger State. The disaster followed hours of torrential rains.

Officials confirmed that the heavy downpour on Thursday intensified the flooding, leading to widespread devastation. Local media reports, citing government sources, indicated that a dam collapse in a nearby town had worsened the catastrophic situation.

As a result, a significant number of Mokwa's residents have been displaced, facing uncertain futures in the aftermath of the floods. Authorities are continuing their efforts to provide aid and assess the full extent of the damage.