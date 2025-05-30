Left Menu

Catastrophic Flooding Devastates Mokwa, Claiming Over 100 Lives

In central Nigeria, at least 111 people have died after floods submerged the market town of Mokwa due to torrential rains. Reports indicate a nearby dam collapse exacerbated the disaster, displacing many residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic event on Friday, central Nigeria witnessed the death of at least 111 people as floods ravaged the market town of Mokwa in Niger State. The disaster followed hours of torrential rains.

Officials confirmed that the heavy downpour on Thursday intensified the flooding, leading to widespread devastation. Local media reports, citing government sources, indicated that a dam collapse in a nearby town had worsened the catastrophic situation.

As a result, a significant number of Mokwa's residents have been displaced, facing uncertain futures in the aftermath of the floods. Authorities are continuing their efforts to provide aid and assess the full extent of the damage.

