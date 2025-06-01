Urban Planners Urged to Rethink Floor Space Index as Concrete Overwhelms Mumbai and Pune
As rapid urbanization encroaches upon mega cities like Mumbai and Pune, Congress leader Anant Gadgil warns against increasing FSI, advocating for satellite townships instead. To counter flooding and infrastructural strain, he suggests limiting new builds and promoting green spaces, while urging government policy shifts.
Senior Congress leader and urban planner Anant Gadgil has recommended that the government halt additional floor space index (FSI) allocations in overcrowded cities like Mumbai and Pune. Gadgil believes that further urban sprawl exacerbates infrastructure issues and contributes to environmental concerns, such as reduced soil permeability.
Gadgil notes the adverse effects of urbanization, including increased flooding due to concrete replacing soil, reducing water percolation capacity. He suggests creating satellite towns like Navi Mumbai as a solution to lighten infrastructure loads, with these townships offering essential amenities to residents.
Highlighting the results of current urban policies, Gadgil expresses concern over rising vehicle numbers, escalating traffic congestion, and the short functional lifespan of flyovers. He calls for government reforms to balance developmental needs and environmental sustainability while ensuring the current policies' structural soundness and execution.
