Russia is calling for European countries to provide concrete evidence backing their allegations that Moscow used a dart frog toxin to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The demand was made by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who criticized the accusations during a briefing on Wednesday.

Britain, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands announced that tests on Navalny's body had confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin typically found in South America's poison dart frogs and not native to Russia. The countries cited Moscow's capability, incentive, and opportunity to commit the act.

The Kremlin has firmly denied these accusations. Meanwhile, Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, stated that the truth about her husband's demise had finally surfaced, even as tensions rise amidst international security discussions in Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)