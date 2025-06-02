Swift Response Saves the Day: Fire at Delhi Call Centre Under Control
A fire broke out at a call centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Monday morning, prompting a rapid response with four fire tenders sent to the scene. The fire was contained by 10:45 am with no injuries reported. Cooling operations are ongoing to ensure complete safety.
In a swift and efficient response, Delhi Fire Services managed to control a fire outbreak at a call centre in the Chhatarpur area on Monday. The incident was reported at 8:27 am, leading to an immediate dispatch of four firefighting tenders.
The multi-storey building housing the call centre experienced the fire emergency, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, ensuring the safety of all personnel involved. At 10:45 am, officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control.
Efforts are currently focused on cooling operations to prevent any residual ignition, guaranteeing the premises' safety for its eventual reopening.
