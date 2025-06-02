Left Menu

Swift Response Saves the Day: Fire at Delhi Call Centre Under Control

A fire broke out at a call centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Monday morning, prompting a rapid response with four fire tenders sent to the scene. The fire was contained by 10:45 am with no injuries reported. Cooling operations are ongoing to ensure complete safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:44 IST
In a swift and efficient response, Delhi Fire Services managed to control a fire outbreak at a call centre in the Chhatarpur area on Monday. The incident was reported at 8:27 am, leading to an immediate dispatch of four firefighting tenders.

The multi-storey building housing the call centre experienced the fire emergency, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, ensuring the safety of all personnel involved. At 10:45 am, officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control.

Efforts are currently focused on cooling operations to prevent any residual ignition, guaranteeing the premises' safety for its eventual reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

