Rajasthan Prepares for Storms with New Western Disturbance

Rajasthan saw scattered showers across various regions in the last 24 hours, reported the Meteorological Centre on Monday. A new western disturbance is anticipated to heighten weather activity in the state.

Khushalgarh in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall at 37 mm. Notably, Sriganganagar marked the peak maximum temperature at 41.9°C.

In the coming days, starting June 2, thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h are forecasted for major areas such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Jaipur, potentially keeping temperatures below 45°C. Awareness and preparedness are advised.