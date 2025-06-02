Left Menu

Signature Global to Invest Rs 4,000 Crore in Gurugram Housing Projects

Signature Global, a realty firm, plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal on land acquisition and construction in Gurugram. The company aims to maintain robust growth with sales bookings targeted at Rs 12,500 crore. Last fiscal, it posted a net profit of Rs 101.2 crore.

  India

Signature Global, a leading realty firm, has announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore in Gurugram this fiscal year, focusing on acquiring land parcels and advancing its housing projects, according to Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal.

In an interview, Aggarwal noted that last fiscal, the company spent Rs 1,070 crore acquiring 48-acre land in Gurugram, highlighting the importance of land as a raw material. Signature Global intends to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore more in land acquisition, aiming to expand within the Delhi-NCR market amid strong housing demand.

Aggarwal revealed that construction investments are projected to rise to Rs 2,500 crore in 2025-26. Signature Global has demonstrated exceptional performance, with sales bookings soaring 42% to reach Rs 10,290 crore in 2024-25, and aims for Rs 12,500 crore in the current fiscal. The company posted a net profit of Rs 101.2 crore, a notable increase from Rs 16.32 crore the previous year.

