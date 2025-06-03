Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:58 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Deployment of 2,300 electric autos at metro stations, installing of mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots and audit of PUCC centres every six months -- these are some of the features of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The chief minister stressed that clean and healthy Delhi is the government's dream and said air pollution directly affects people's health.

Under the plan titled 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar – Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', the government will start planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign with a target to plant 70 lakh saplings this year, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

Gupta said an audit of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres will be conducted every six months to prevent any corruption. To reduce traffic congestion, the government is introducing a Smart Intelligent Traffic System, she said.

''We want only BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles to enter Delhi from November 1,'' she added.

The construction sites larger than 500 sq m must register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025