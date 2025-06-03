Left Menu

Brick Kilns to Embrace Biomass: A New Era for Cleaner Air

The Commission for Air Quality Management mandates Punjab and Haryana brick kilns to use paddy straw-based biomass pellets, aiming to reduce air pollution from stubble burning. Starting November 1, brick kilns are required to incorporate at least 20% biomass pellets, increasing gradually to 50% by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST
Brick Kilns to Embrace Biomass: A New Era for Cleaner Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a significant directive aimed at combating air pollution in Punjab and Haryana. Brick kilns in non-NCR districts are now mandated to include paddy straw-based biomass pellets in their fuel mix starting this winter.

This initiative targets the stubble burning issue contributing heavily to Delhi-NCR's air quality deterioration each winter. The CAQM emphasizes that biomass pellets derived from paddy residues present a cleaner alternative to the coal typically used in brick kilns, setting a minimum usage of 20% starting November 1, which will progressively increase to 50% by 2028.

The order applies to all brick kilns, inclusive of those employing zig-zag technology. Progress reports are required monthly from state governments starting November 2025 to ensure compliance. Over 3,000 brick kilns in NCR, previously mandated to use cleaner fuels, underscore the potential for widespread impact with this new compliance extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025