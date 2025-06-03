Brick Kilns to Embrace Biomass: A New Era for Cleaner Air

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a significant directive aimed at combating air pollution in Punjab and Haryana. Brick kilns in non-NCR districts are now mandated to include paddy straw-based biomass pellets in their fuel mix starting this winter.

This initiative targets the stubble burning issue contributing heavily to Delhi-NCR's air quality deterioration each winter. The CAQM emphasizes that biomass pellets derived from paddy residues present a cleaner alternative to the coal typically used in brick kilns, setting a minimum usage of 20% starting November 1, which will progressively increase to 50% by 2028.

The order applies to all brick kilns, inclusive of those employing zig-zag technology. Progress reports are required monthly from state governments starting November 2025 to ensure compliance. Over 3,000 brick kilns in NCR, previously mandated to use cleaner fuels, underscore the potential for widespread impact with this new compliance extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)