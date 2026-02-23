BJP demands NIA probe into killing of two cops near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the killing of two Punjab Police personnel at a police post near the international border in Gurdaspur district. Expressing grief over the incident, Chugh said the sacrifice of the policemen would not go in vain and the nation stands with their families. He termed the incident a serious attack on the security framework of a border state. Citing the proximity of the police post to the Indo-Pak border and possible cross-border links, he said the matter should not be confined to a state-level investigation and requires a comprehensive probe from a national security perspective. Chugh alleged that the incident reflects a failure of the state's security system and targeted the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He referred to recent threats to blow up a police station in Amritsar and over a dozen grenade attacks on police establishments across Punjab, including the police headquarters in Mohali. He also flagged concerns over criminal gangs operating from high-security jails and the alleged smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones across the border, claiming that law and order in the state has weakened in recent years. Chugh questioned the functioning of the state's intelligence system and said repeated gang wars, organised crime and revival of cross-border terror modules point to a fragile internal security structure. Holding Mann responsible for the situation, Chugh demanded his resignation as Home Minister, alleging that administrative laxity has emboldened anti-social elements and put Punjab's stability at risk.

