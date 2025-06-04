Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fierce Thunderstorms

The meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms with winds of 40-60 kmph. A yellow alert covers other areas with winds of 30-50 kmph. The state experienced a drop in temperatures, with varying amounts of rain and snowfall recorded in different regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fierce Thunderstorms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of severe weather conditions, the meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh for June 4, warning of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting between 40 and 60 kmph.

Additional regions have been placed under a yellow alert, forecasting winds of 30-50 kmph, with thunderstorms and lightning expected.

The recent weather has resulted in a significant fall in temperatures across the state, coinciding with light rain and occasional snowfall, notably in Kufri, Karsog, and Guler. Citizens are advised to prepare for continued adverse conditions through June 6.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025