Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fierce Thunderstorms
The meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms with winds of 40-60 kmph. A yellow alert covers other areas with winds of 30-50 kmph. The state experienced a drop in temperatures, with varying amounts of rain and snowfall recorded in different regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of severe weather conditions, the meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh for June 4, warning of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting between 40 and 60 kmph.
Additional regions have been placed under a yellow alert, forecasting winds of 30-50 kmph, with thunderstorms and lightning expected.
The recent weather has resulted in a significant fall in temperatures across the state, coinciding with light rain and occasional snowfall, notably in Kufri, Karsog, and Guler. Citizens are advised to prepare for continued adverse conditions through June 6.
