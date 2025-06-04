Left Menu

County Group's Bold Expansion: Rs 1,800 Crore Investment in Ghaziabad's Jade County

County Group is set to invest Rs 1,800 crore in a new housing project, 'Jade County,' in Ghaziabad's Wave City. The project, covering 13.33 acres with 1,000 units, boasts strategic connectivity and prominent infrastructure, promising premium living spaces.

County Group, a real estate firm, is making a significant commitment to Ghaziabad's burgeoning housing market with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore in the newly launched project 'Jade County'.

This ambitious project spans over 13.33 acres and is located within the expansive Wave City township. County Group acquired the land parcel for Rs 400 crore, positioning itself in a prime real estate corridor with excellent connectivity to major hubs Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida.

According to Amit Modi, Director at County Group, the development is enhanced by infrastructural advancements including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and proximity to Hindon Airport. These features are swiftly making the region a sought-after destination for premium living, with many developers investing in the already established Wave City.

