Building Collapse in Delhi's Rohini Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts
A building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini, leaving at least two people feared trapped. Rescue operations involving multiple teams, including Delhi Police and NDRF, are underway. The incident occurred in Sector 7 in the afternoon, prompting immediate response and collaboration among emergency services to mitigate further risks.
Updated: 04-06-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:30 IST
A building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday, prompting fears that at least two people might be trapped beneath the debris, according to the Delhi Fire Service.
Following a distress call received at 4.04 pm, five fire service teams were dispatched to the site in Sector 7. Efforts to rescue those trapped are in full swing.
Senior police and rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have secured the site. For safety, the power supply in the area has been cut off to prevent further harm.
