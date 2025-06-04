Tiger Terror: Third Fatal Attack Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh Village

In a tragic development in Uttar Pradesh, a tiger has claimed the life of its third victim in less than a month, striking fear into residents of Pilibhit. Forest officials reported that a 45-year-old woman was fatally attacked at her home by the predator.

Reshma, the victim from Shanti Nagar village, was doing household chores when the tiger struck, dragging her away to a nearby sugarcane field. Her lifeless body was discovered approximately 600 meters from her residence, under the jurisdiction of Hazara police station.

The recurrent attacks have alarmed residents and prompted criticism towards the forest department for perceived inaction. Despite the tiger prowling the area for over a month, effective measures to capture it remain elusive. Previously, farmer Hansraj and villager Ram Prasad were killed in similar attacks earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)