Acharya Prashant: Leading Inner Revolution for Environmental Change

Acharya Prashant, a philosopher and author, has been awarded the 'Most Impactful Environmentalist' title on World Environment Day, acknowledging his work in linking spiritual clarity with environmental awareness.

The Green Society of India noted his role in encouraging millions to adopt sustainable lifestyles. During his address at the World Environment Conference 2025, Prashant highlighted that true environmentalism begins with consciousness rather than policy.

He launched Operation 2030, a nationwide initiative aligning with the UN climate target to limit temperature rise, aimed at nurturing ecologically aware leaders among India's youth. Acharya Prashant's message is clear: an inner revolution is essential for saving the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)