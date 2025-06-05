Embracing Eco-Friendly Habits: A Step Towards Ending Plastic Pollution

During a World Environment Day event, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the urgency of adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle to combat plastic pollution. The minister called for the complete elimination of single-use plastics, expressing concern over their impact on soil, water, and overall health.

Yadav pointed out that while plastic plays a significant role in daily life, its proliferation poses severe environmental challenges. He noted India's proactive stance as one of the first countries to ban single-use plastics under 120 microns, urging collective action to mitigate plastic's adverse effects on ecosystems.

To further his call to action, Yadav encouraged the implementation of technologies that emphasize reducing, reusing, and recycling. This year's World Environment Day theme, 'Beat Plastic Pollution,' sets the stage for upcoming international discussions focused on formulating a global treaty to address plastic pollution comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)