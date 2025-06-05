Left Menu

Overhaul at Tis Hazari Court Signals Modernization

The Tis Hazari Court complex in Delhi will undergo significant renovations including courtroom and chamber upgrades, installation of new security features like CCTV cameras and barbed wire, and improved amenities. The Public Works Department aims for completion in three months at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The Delhi government is set to transform the Tis Hazari Court complex, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) announced. Major renovations are planned to address overcrowding and outdated facilities, all at a projected cost of Rs 5 crore.

The project will see the overhaul of 10 courtrooms and numerous lawyer chambers, along with new installations like barbed wire and CCTV cameras. Enhancements also include a revamp of bathrooms, and improvements to the overall infrastructure. The initiative aims to enhance functionality and security at one of Delhi's busiest court complexes.

Completion is slated within three months of awarding contracts. Tis Hazari, established in 1950, is one of the oldest courts in the capital, experiencing severe congestion. A new foot overbridge now links old and new blocks, while further upgrades seek to modernize this vital judicial hub.

