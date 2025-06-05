Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave as Thunderstorms Recede

In western Rajasthan, weather conditions are expected to remain dry over the coming days, with an anticipated temperature increase of 4-6 degrees from Friday, according to the Meteorological Department.

While the likelihood of thunderstorms may diminish in most areas, places such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions might still experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. By Saturday, irregular rain showers are expected in Udaipur and Kota divisions.

The Bikaner division could see temperatures climb to 44-45°C over the weekend, potentially leading to a heatwave from June 8. Recent rainfall reports include a high of 36.7 mm in Pilani and significant precipitation across various locales.

