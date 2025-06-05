Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave as Thunderstorms Recede

The MeT department forecasts dry weather in western Rajasthan with rising temperatures. Thunderstorms may reduce, but light rain is possible in some divisions. Bikaner division could face a heatwave starting June 8, with temperatures soaring to 44-45°C. Rainfall recorded across different regions, with humidity averaging 50-80%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:39 IST
Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave as Thunderstorms Recede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In western Rajasthan, weather conditions are expected to remain dry over the coming days, with an anticipated temperature increase of 4-6 degrees from Friday, according to the Meteorological Department.

While the likelihood of thunderstorms may diminish in most areas, places such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions might still experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. By Saturday, irregular rain showers are expected in Udaipur and Kota divisions.

The Bikaner division could see temperatures climb to 44-45°C over the weekend, potentially leading to a heatwave from June 8. Recent rainfall reports include a high of 36.7 mm in Pilani and significant precipitation across various locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025