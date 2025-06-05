Justice Shrivastava's Call to Combat Plastic Pollution

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, has issued a strong call for action against plastic pollution. Speaking on World Environment Day, he outlined the severe impact plastic waste has on marine life, terrestrial ecosystems, and environmental health.

Plastic not only leaches harmful chemicals into the soil and water but also contributes to air pollution when burned, releasing toxic fumes. Despite efforts by the NGT to curb this menace through directives, Justice Shrivastava emphasized that real change begins with individual responsibility.

Suggested actions include refusing single-use plastics and promoting sustainable practices among community members. As part of this initiative, the NGT conducted a plantation drive in the national capital, reiterating its commitment to environmental protection.