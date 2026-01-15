Germany's Arctic Mission: Strengthening Ties and Security

Germany is set to deploy 13 soldiers to Greenland on Thursday as part of a European-led reconnaissance mission, according to announcements from the German government and the defense ministry. This deployment follows U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence on securing control over the strategically important island.

Requested by Denmark, the mission will span from Thursday to Saturday, with the objective of evaluating European military contributions to regional security. The German defense ministry mentioned the possibility of implementing maritime surveillance among other measures.

President Trump has underscored Greenland's strategic and mineral-rich importance for U.S. security, advocating for American ownership to prevent dominance by Russia or China. This stance has heightened tensions between Europe and the U.S., with Sweden and Norway also agreeing to send military personnel to the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)