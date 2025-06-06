WMO and COPE Academy Renew Pact to Boost Child-Centered Disaster Education

In a significant move to strengthen global disaster preparedness and climate resilience, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and COPE Academy Ltd have renewed their partnership to advance child-centered disaster risk reduction (DRR). The agreement was formalized with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WMO Headquarters in Geneva, marking a new chapter in a collaboration that places children at the heart of global resilience-building efforts.

The expanded cooperation aligns with the United Nations’ Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, specifically under Pillar 1: Disaster Risk Knowledge, and celebrates the imminent launch of a special edition COPE book on Climate Change, which offers a comprehensive, illustrated overview of natural hazards in a child-friendly format.

Children as Champions of Resilience

The renewed partnership emphasizes that education is a cornerstone of protection, especially for vulnerable populations like children. As noted by WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo,

“By helping children understand risks and respond effectively, we lay the foundation for more resilient communities.”

The COPE initiative uses illustrated storytelling to teach children about hazards such as floods, cyclones, droughts, heatwaves, storm surges, avalanches, and more. Developed in collaboration with WMO to ensure scientific accuracy, the series distills complex concepts into accessible lessons, empowering the next generation to become disaster champions in their own communities.

COPE Book Series: A Global Education Tool

Since launching in 2020, the COPE Disaster Book Series has achieved global recognition and reach:

Over a dozen titles published and translated into all six UN languages

Millions of copies distributed worldwide through schools, libraries, and NGOs

Endorsements from major global and regional stakeholders

Key Global Milestones:

Recognition from Pope Francis in November 2024 for the initiative’s humanitarian and educational value

Launch of the Cyclones book in Tongan by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in August 2024

Endorsement by the Pacific Meteorological Council to translate COPE books into all official Pacific languages

Inclusion in the WMO Guide on Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (WMO-No. 1339)

Featured at high-level events such as COP27, COP28, and COY18 (Conference of Youth)

Regional Success Stories

Through collaboration with National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) and ministries of education, the COPE initiative has led to localized successes in multiple regions:

Africa : Launch of Malagasy-language versions of Floods and Cyclones books in partnership with Madagascar’s meteorological service and the CREWS initiative

Asia : Publications tailored to regional hazards including Blizzards (Mongolia), Droughts (China), and Storm Surges (Hong Kong)

South America : Introduction of a Spanish-language “train-the-trainer” programme for DRR education across Latin America

South-West Pacific : Release of Cyclones in Tonga and Avalanches with the New Zealand Met Service

Europe: Publication of the Heatwaves book in partnership with Meteo France

Looking Forward: Goals of the New MoU

The newly signed MoU outlines a multi-dimensional strategy to broaden the impact of child-focused DRR initiatives:

Expanded Educational Content: Continued development of new books on emerging and localized hazards Inclusive Communication: Strategies to reach marginalized and at-risk communities, including those with limited literacy Global Outreach: Participation in major international forums, climate events, and educational summits Institutional Collaboration: Closer work with UN agencies, NMHSs, and academic institutions to mainstream DRR education Capacity Building: Investment in training programs for teachers, local officials, and NGOs to facilitate effective DRR teaching Partner Engagement: Mobilization of development partners to scale up the initiative, especially in vulnerable regions

“This partnership is about empowering children to protect themselves and their communities,” said Martha Keswick, creator of the COPE series. “Through early education, we can create a generation that is better prepared for the risks of tomorrow.”

As the world faces increasingly complex and frequent climate-driven disasters, the renewed alliance between WMO and COPE Academy underscores the necessity of early, accessible, and inclusive education. By integrating DRR into children’s learning, the partnership equips future generations with the tools not only to survive but also to lead in creating resilient, adaptive communities.

The COPE-WMO partnership serves as a model for effective science-based communication and demonstrates that investing in children's education today lays the groundwork for a safer, more prepared world tomorrow.