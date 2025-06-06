Russia's Struggle to Replace Damaged Nuclear Bombers
Russia faces prolonged challenges in replacing nuclear bombers damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes. Despite symbolic impacts, the strike won’t majorly affect Russia’s nuclear capabilities but pressures an already delayed modernization program. Experts highlight that production constraints and Western sanctions impede Russia’s ability to quickly replenish its fleet.
Russia is enduring significant setbacks in its efforts to replace nuclear-capable bombers hit by Ukrainian drone strikes. According to Western military aviation experts, the already delayed modernization program is experiencing additional strain.
Satellite images of far-north Russian airfields reveal severe damage from the attacks, with many aircraft burned beyond repair. While the Russian government dismisses these claims, U.S. officials report up to 20 warplanes struck, conflicting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's higher estimates.
These military losses, though symbolically potent, won't critically hinder Russia's nuclear capacity. However, they exacerbate pressure on a critical aviation fleet, further complicated by production hurdles and Western sanctions limiting component imports.
