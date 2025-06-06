Russia is enduring significant setbacks in its efforts to replace nuclear-capable bombers hit by Ukrainian drone strikes. According to Western military aviation experts, the already delayed modernization program is experiencing additional strain.

Satellite images of far-north Russian airfields reveal severe damage from the attacks, with many aircraft burned beyond repair. While the Russian government dismisses these claims, U.S. officials report up to 20 warplanes struck, conflicting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's higher estimates.

These military losses, though symbolically potent, won't critically hinder Russia's nuclear capacity. However, they exacerbate pressure on a critical aviation fleet, further complicated by production hurdles and Western sanctions limiting component imports.

