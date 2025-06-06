Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Emerges from Flood Havoc

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh has improved slightly as rivers now flow below danger levels. However, 12 deaths and widespread damage to properties have been reported. Rescue operations are ongoing, with significant aid provided by national and local agencies to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:02 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Emerges from Flood Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh, India, showed signs of improvement on Friday, with most of the rivers receding below danger levels after weeks of monsoon-induced havoc.

Despite this relief, the human toll is significant, with 12 recorded deaths due to landslides and flooding. The disasters have affected 215 villages across 24 districts, home to a population of over 33,000, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Authorities, supported by national rescue forces, continue relief efforts, having evacuated more than 2,200 residents. Infrastructure has been heavily compromised, with multiple bridges damaged and a crucial highway rendered impassable, necessitating ferry services for connectivity. Meanwhile, water supply and agricultural sectors also face severe setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025