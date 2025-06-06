Arunachal Pradesh Emerges from Flood Havoc

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh, India, showed signs of improvement on Friday, with most of the rivers receding below danger levels after weeks of monsoon-induced havoc.

Despite this relief, the human toll is significant, with 12 recorded deaths due to landslides and flooding. The disasters have affected 215 villages across 24 districts, home to a population of over 33,000, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Authorities, supported by national rescue forces, continue relief efforts, having evacuated more than 2,200 residents. Infrastructure has been heavily compromised, with multiple bridges damaged and a crucial highway rendered impassable, necessitating ferry services for connectivity. Meanwhile, water supply and agricultural sectors also face severe setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)