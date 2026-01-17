Left Menu

Syria's Shifting Sands: Government Forces Enter Northern Towns Amid Kurdish Evacuation

Syrian government forces have taken control of two towns in northern Syria after Kurdish-led fighters evacuated the area to avoid conflict. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Syrian forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The situation has significant implications for regional stability.

In a significant military maneuver, Syrian government forces entered the northern towns of Deir Hafer and Maskana on Saturday, following the withdrawal of Kurdish-led fighters. The evacuation, confirmed by Kurdish-command SDF, was an effort to avoid escalating conflict with government forces.

The entrance of Syrian troops came after intense clashes had previously claimed the lives of two soldiers, as reported by state media. Following the takeover, government forces also captured the Jarrah air base and continued towards Maskana to consolidate their territorial gains.

International dynamics have played a key role, with Syrian Democratic Forces claiming an agreement breach by Damascus, while a US military presence facilitated dialogue. The situation underscores the tense and fragile balance in Syria's ongoing conflict.

